25 September 2025 Build 20128372 Edited 25 September 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings fellow Dwarves!

We have just dropped a hotfix for a few of the bugs noticed after our recent update: The World and Gameplay update.

We have made the following changes:

  • Fixed the Navigator so nearby ores show up

  • Fixed the bug relating to players being softlocked during the tutorial

  • Fixed skull soup using the incorrect mushroom item

Hopefully these issues should not continue to occur, but please let us know if you experience any issues.

As always, thank you for your continued support!

