This update focuses on fixing bugs, improving stability, and polishing gameplay for a smoother experience.
Fixes & Improvements:
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t interact with the computer terminal.
- Fixed a bug where the CCTV sequence wouldn’t play.
- Implemented a fixed area around the body you can fly in.
- Modified body inspection camera controls to match investigation mode camera controls.
- Implemented an FPS counter, including minimum and maximum logging.
- Smoothed two animations for Shannon Mapes’ dialogue.
- Ensured you cannot take photos while in investigation mode.
- Fixed a bug where dialogue lines played when entering the club could be repeated indefinitely.
- Fixed an issue where dialogue options would go off screen if they were too long.
- Edited alleyway background music to remove a small click and ensure seamless looping.
- Fixed an issue where collision didn’t line up with the camera in investigation mode, causing janky controls.
- Fixed a bug where the pause and options menu wouldn’t correctly remove from the screen.
