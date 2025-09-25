 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20128285
Update notes via Steam Community
This update focuses on fixing bugs, improving stability, and polishing gameplay for a smoother experience.

Fixes & Improvements:


  • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t interact with the computer terminal.
  • Fixed a bug where the CCTV sequence wouldn’t play.
  • Implemented a fixed area around the body you can fly in.
  • Modified body inspection camera controls to match investigation mode camera controls.
  • Implemented an FPS counter, including minimum and maximum logging.
  • Smoothed two animations for Shannon Mapes’ dialogue.
  • Ensured you cannot take photos while in investigation mode.
  • Fixed a bug where dialogue lines played when entering the club could be repeated indefinitely.
  • Fixed an issue where dialogue options would go off screen if they were too long.
  • Edited alleyway background music to remove a small click and ensure seamless looping.
  • Fixed an issue where collision didn’t line up with the camera in investigation mode, causing janky controls.
  • Fixed a bug where the pause and options menu wouldn’t correctly remove from the screen.

