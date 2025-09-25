AI-controlled Abrams tanks in test drives now have APFSDS shells loaded in the racks, instead of HEAT for the sake of being consistent with the damage of the AI-controlled Leopard 2 tank when the ammo in the rear of the turret is destroyed. HEAT shells can explode when damaged and if there are enough of them in the rack, the explosion will be powerful enough to penetrate a bulkhead and destroy the tank, despite the presence of blowout panels. While APFSDS shells on the other hand can only catch fire and the tank can survive the ammunition burnout as long as the bulkhead between the rack and fighting compartment is not penetrated.