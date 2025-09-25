Aircraft
F-15E — a bug that caused the targeting pod to display in the X-ray has been fixed. (Report).
Hunter F.58 (Germany) — a bug that caused the Flz Lwf LB 82’s missile seeker sight to have a decreased zoom in view has been fixed. (Report).
Milan — a bug that caused a part of the fuselage near the engine to become transparent has been fixed.
Ground Vehicles
The tech tree changes that were previously announced with the Battle Rating changes have been made:
China: The T-34-85/85 Gai folder has been moved from Rank IV to Rank III.
The M36/ISU-122 folder has been moved from Rank IV to Rank III.
USSR: The Object 268 has been grouped with the Su-122-54.
A bug that caused the overpressure damage to no longer apply for opentop vehicles in some cases has been fixed.
Tan-SAM Kai — a bug that prevented the selected missile type to automatically switch to the next one when the missiles of the first type were expended has been fixed.
A bug that caused the survivability skill to not be taken into account in the hit analysis has been fixed.
Locations and Missions
[Operation] Malta, [Operation] Defending Stalingrad — a bug where Fighter-class aircraft could not spawn in these missions (whereas Interceptor, Air Defense Fighter, and other classes still could) has been fixed.
Afghanistan — the air spawn altitude has been increased so that aircraft don’t spawn facing the mountain.
AI-controlled Abrams tanks in test drives now have APFSDS shells loaded in the racks, instead of HEAT for the sake of being consistent with the damage of the AI-controlled Leopard 2 tank when the ammo in the rear of the turret is destroyed. HEAT shells can explode when damaged and if there are enough of them in the rack, the explosion will be powerful enough to penetrate a bulkhead and destroy the tank, despite the presence of blowout panels. While APFSDS shells on the other hand can only catch fire and the tank can survive the ammunition burnout as long as the bulkhead between the rack and fighting compartment is not penetrated.
Interface
A bug where radar target markers on ground vehicles could extend beyond the radar indicator has been fixed.
A bug that caused the messages about vehicle hits or destruction and warning messages to overlap the cursor in third-person view when the compass was enabled has been fixed.
A bug that made it impossible to collapse the active order information block in battle when in spectator mode has been fixed.
A bug that caused the buttons with long control hints to move on top of the radar display on aircraft has been fixed.
A bug that caused the “Horizontal speed” setting in the Helicopter battle settings to affect all aircraft has been fixed.
Graphics
A bug that caused the mode switching of one of the MFDs in the cockpit to cause others to flicker has been fixed.
Sound
9K317M “BUK-M3” — a bug that caused all other game sounds to disappear for a few seconds after the missile was launched has been fixed.
A bug that caused the sound of the tank ammunition burnout to fade out too quickly with distance has been fixed.
Customization
A bug that made it impossible to place the “A.F.V. 601 Crewman Helmet (Israel)” decoration on any vehicle has been fixed. (Report).
