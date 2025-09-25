Hi everyone!I've given the survivors a little bit of a nerf update this time around.After giving survivors the ability to pick up melee weapons they were surviving extremely well, to the point where I had to make zombies stronger in order to compensate.To make up for this and also to add a bit of character variety I've added a new option, Can Melee:This option allows only the given percentage of people to be able to pick up and use melee weapons effectively in combat. This way the very old, young or frail are represented, or those who are too afraid to fight and would rather try to flee at all costs. I think this will add a bit of variety to the crowds of survivors rather than seeing them all equipped with a weapon identically, ready to fight.This has brought the zombie advantage back quite significantly and as a result I have set the default number of zombie hits back down to 3 to be killed instead of 4.I've also fixed some bugs and issues:I've allowed the enter + space bar keys to be used to skip the initial intro sequence alongside the escape key.I've fixed a lot of visual glitches when looking around the city in free camera mode.I've fixed a bug where bullet visual effects were not visible when the camera was set to view all floors.As always I hope you enjoy the latest update and I will see you in the next one!