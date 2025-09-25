Hello Everyone,

Today’s update focuses on one important fix - the game freezing or crashing when exiting. This issue was affecting around 20% of players, and should now be resolved.

There is also a chance that this fix may help players who are still experiencing the crash with the Visual C++ Runtime Library error during or after battles. If you continue to encounter this error during loading screens or combat, please let us know so we can review your reports directly.

Work is continuing at full speed to resolve the last of the stability problems, and we expect to have everything wrapped up by next week.

As always, thank you for all of your patience, feedback, and support. It makes a huge difference and helps us keep pushing forward.