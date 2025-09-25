Hello everyone! ✋

Today marks exactly one year since the release of our beloved JELLITITO! 🥳

In connection with this, we have released another update that brought localizations with it. We also decided to announce a workshop contest in anticipation of releasing a case in honor of the anniversary!

So, now let's go through everything in order and in detail.

1. New case and contest.

In connection with JELLITITO turning 1 year old, we are announcing the release of a new case.

This case will consist entirely of works from the workshop. Therefore, show your activity, as your work may get into the case after selection! The theme doesn't matter, use your imagination to create something that will appeal to both the community and developers.

The case will contain 28 skins for jelly, in connection with which a new rarity will be introduced:

7 Common.

6 Rare.

5 Unique.

4 Legendary.

3 Mythic.

2 Epic.

1 Exotic.

Only ONE work will be accepted from each developer. The rarity level will be determined by the number of votes. Works that receive more votes will get the highest rarity. Therefore, engage your community so they vote for you!

The launch date of the case in the game will be announced when the complete list of works is formed.

And also: the authors of works will receive royalties not only from selling skins on the marketplace, but also from trading the case itself!

If you have any questions, you can always ask them in the game community. And for ease of working in the workshop, there is a detailed manual.

Go ahead, show your activity, we are waiting for your creations!

You can read the detailed terms in the discussion thread.

2. Adding localizations.

Now you can play JELLITITO in your own language! For now, the following languages have been added to the game:

English.

Russian.

Ukrainian.

Spanish.

Portuguese.

German

French.

But with future updates we will add more. To change the language, go to settings and select your preferred language:

That's all for now. Stay with us and follow the news!

JELLITITO to everyone ✌️