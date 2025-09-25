The day has finally arrived!

Hello! Nestiboy here - creator of Jamboy and developer with Nakama Game Studio. Jamboy, A Jelly-Cious Hero is OUT NOW on Steam (and Swtich, as it goes), and I can't wait for you to tuck in.



This quirky platformer began as a pandemic passion project in 2020. I had barely watched a

couple of Unity tutorials, but I was bursting with ideas, inspired by the games I grew up with,

like Rayman and Earthworm Jim. I wanted to create something fun, absurd, and beautiful.

Something that could make someone out there feel the same joy I felt as a kid.

Years of drawing goofy enemies, writing the most whacky script imaginable, and decorating

juicy levels like syrup on pancakes... and here we are. This is Jamboy. (Watch the Launch Trailer below, if you've missed it!



Huge thanks to my incredible team at Nakama Game Studio. They helped me polish the

experience and pack it with content. Without them, this jelly hero wouldn’t be nearly as

delicious.

This game is a love letter to platformers that shaped me, and to anyone dreaming of making

their games a reality. I hope you enjoy the game. And if, even for a moment, it makes you

feel like a kid again... then I’ll consider myself successful.

If you enjoy the game please do leave a review here on Steam - this makes a huge difference, and will mean the world to our small team.

Bon appétit,

Néstor Schulten (Nestiboy)

Nakama Game Studio