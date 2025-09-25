Based on the novel Sawarga Malapetaka and stories from Risa Saraswati’s Jurnal Risa, Jurnal Risa: Dark Destiny is now available on Steam. This horror adventure visual novel brings Indonesian supernatural folklore into an interactive format for the first time.

Game Overview

Step into a story where daily life collides with the unseen. Play as members of the Jurnal Risa team, uncover mysteries, encounter spirits, and make choices that shape how events unfold.

Key Features

Paranormal Encounters – Confront spirits and reveal their presence through dialogue and choices.

Choices & Endings – Certain decisions push the story forward, while others end it early with fatal consequences.

Exploration & Mini-Games – Investigate haunted places, solve puzzles, and collect photo fragments.

Fully Voiced Cast – Featuring voices from the Jurnal Risa team for added authenticity.

Atmospheric Design – Visuals, sound, and music work together to create a tense horror experience rooted in folklore.

Thank you for supporting Jurnal Risa: Dark Destiny. We hope you enjoy exploring this story of family, folklore, and the supernatural.