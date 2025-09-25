 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20128026 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the novel Sawarga Malapetaka and stories from Risa Saraswati’s Jurnal Risa, Jurnal Risa: Dark Destiny is now available on Steam. This horror adventure visual novel brings Indonesian supernatural folklore into an interactive format for the first time.

Game Overview

Step into a story where daily life collides with the unseen. Play as members of the Jurnal Risa team, uncover mysteries, encounter spirits, and make choices that shape how events unfold.

Key Features

  • Paranormal Encounters – Confront spirits and reveal their presence through dialogue and choices.

  • Choices & Endings – Certain decisions push the story forward, while others end it early with fatal consequences.

  • Exploration & Mini-Games – Investigate haunted places, solve puzzles, and collect photo fragments.

  • Fully Voiced Cast – Featuring voices from the Jurnal Risa team for added authenticity.

  • Atmospheric Design – Visuals, sound, and music work together to create a tense horror experience rooted in folklore.

Thank you for supporting Jurnal Risa: Dark Destiny. We hope you enjoy exploring this story of family, folklore, and the supernatural.

