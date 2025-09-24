Hi Crafters!Today’s update introduces the new Geoscanner, along with several bug fixes and improvements suggested by the community.Update 0.72- New Item: Geoscanner, a radar that uses a material sample to find large ore deposits planet-wide, though with low accuracy. Unlock it from the Planet Analyser (step 2).- The Crafting Guide now shows how many of each material are stored in Warehouses across the planet.- Improved the “Next Objectives” screen in the Tasks menu to better prioritize next recipes to unlock.- Removed the slight movement bob that could cause discomfort for some players.- Tweaked Spaceship autopilot to avoid nose dips during flight.- Fixed an issue where the Steamroller would not fill dirt over pipes placed below ground level.- Fixed various terrain bugs on Ocean World.Thank you for your support, and don’t forget to join our Discord or post in the Steam Community forums!