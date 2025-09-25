Dear Contractors,

We’re thrilled to finally roll out today’s massive updates for Contractors Showdown, on both ExfilZone and BR Mode. We know we’ve kept you waiting and we’re truly sorry for the delay. But every extra day went into making sure this update is our biggest and best yet. The wait has been worth it!

Gunsmith Update for ExfilZone

Check out the launch trailer: ExfilZone Gunsmith Update Launch Trailer

This wipe is evolutionary, with the first ever Gunsmith System in VR as well as other exciting new content and upgrades! Let's break into exciting details:

Gunsmith System

It’s a game changer. You would have over 600 attachments, 54 lower receivers, 14 attachment categories, and 100+ shop preset weapons. Mix and match barrels, stocks, sights, and suppressors to forge hundreds of unique weapon builds. Shape a loadout that fits your style, gain a new edge in every raid, and carve your legacy into ExfilZone.

Auto Mode: One-tap recommended builds for instant deployment.

Manual Mode: Take total control with hands-on tuning for every weapon part

Preset System: Save and swap your favorite builds instantly between raids

New Vendor: A dedicated trader who stocks weapon parts, and sprays to fuel your builds and presets.

Spray System: Get creative with spray patterns and make them truly your own

New Weapon

As requested by many of our player base: M870-DM, M1A, RFB, Vector-9, Vector-45, P226, SA58, MP5K, MP5A4, Vpo-136, Akalpha, RD-704 will make their debut with the wipe.

New DLCs

5 additional content packs arriving alongside the wipe. Expect themed gear bundles, and cosmetics to expand your arsenal and your style.



New Map: Smuggling Tunnel

A sprawling four-level underground battleground for up to 9 players. Expect interconnected paths, hidden stashes, evac points, and multiple access routes. This is the most complex map we’ve built. And it’s free to enter.

Revamped Hideout

Workshop is introduced. You can spend time building your one and only loadouts there.





Fast Buy. Grab your favorite items right from your hideout skipping the second-floor market run.

UE5 Upgrade

ExfilZone now runs on Unreal Engine 5 with enhanced lighting, textures, and performance.

More Missions

Total quests have been increased to 208, with 2 brand new questlines of Gunsmith and Smuggling Tunnel.

Upcoming New Anti-Cheat

We’ve fully heard your concerns about cheating. To address this, we’re going to upgrade our anti-cheat solution to help keep our game fair and enjoyable for everyone. Please stay tuned for future updates on this.

Quality of Life Improvements

We also focus on the “small but important” parts of the game so that your overall game experience is improved:

Terminal now shows available and active quests per map.

Added loot preview to map terminal.

Redesigned game mode selection screen.

Optimized and rebalanced difficulty across maps.

Adjusted loot distribution across maps.

Revised rewards for existing weapon-related quests.

Added/adjusted spawn positions for certain quest items.

Modified unlock requirements and quest progression order.

Adjusted reputation, XP, and item rewards for certain quests.

Reworked some quest objectives and descriptions.

BR Mode Update

We’ve also been refining the BR mode to make matches faster, tighter, and more rewarding:

New Locations

Introducing new locations across the BR map: Tanker Bar, Sewage Plant Site, Car Graveyard, Forest Villa, Hunter’s Camp, Lumber Yard, Raider Camp, Checkpoint.

Trio Mode Focus

Trio mode will be the only way to play. This change will deliver faster matchmaking and create a more competitive, high-intensity experience.

Optimization

We’ve reworked map art in many areas to better reflect realistic environments. Visuals for vegetation, rocks, and natural terrain are also enhanced.

Movement and gunplay now lean more toward the ExfilZone-style, with a noticeably slower and more tactical pace.

This update marks a major milestone for Contractors Showdown. A full wipe, the revolutionary gunsmith system, a four-level Smuggling Tunnel map, the upgraded hideout, new DLCs, and a sleeker Battle Royale mode are all ready for you. We can’t wait to see how you’ll adapt to the new battlefield and what dark secrets you’ll uncover in the new map.

For the detailed patch note, check out our discord community:

https://discord.com/invite/contractorsshowdown

Stay sharp. We’ll see you in the Smuggling Tunnel.

Thank you!

Caveman Studio























