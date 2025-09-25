 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20127979 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Optimized image parsing with improved max size handling for smoother performance. Now Graphics cards with very low memory should be able to comfortably play the game, and in general, there will be fewer heating issues for laptops with onboard graphics cards.
  • Brand Control achievement fixed and money limit handling improved.


Fixes & Adjustments
  • Restock system updated so that all HOMEDIY shop items are properly replenished.
  • General cleanup and sync work done across the project to keep things stable.


As always, thank you for playing and supporting Ship, Inc.! Your feedback helps us keep improving and adding more features for you to enjoy.

Don't forget to write us a Steam review, as we value your opinion on making Ship Inc into a more comfortable game to play.

Changed files in this update

