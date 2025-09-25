Optimized image parsing with improved max size handling for smoother performance. Now Graphics cards with very low memory should be able to comfortably play the game, and in general, there will be fewer heating issues for laptops with onboard graphics cards.



Brand Control achievement fixed and money limit handling improved.



Restock system updated so that all HOMEDIY shop items are properly replenished.



General cleanup and sync work done across the project to keep things stable.



Don't forget to write us a Steam review, as we value your opinion on making Ship Inc into a more comfortable game to play.