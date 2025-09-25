We apologize for the inconvenience.

Achievements related to the number of attempts cannot be applied retroactively because no cumulative data has been stored.

Retroactive application has been completed for major items such as Quest completion and Encyclopedia achievements.

Mitigated an issue where, during cutscene transitions to the next level, Forced Sleep caused time and input to freeze

Adjusted the appearance of Moon Brilliance and Shooting Star Flower rare variants to increase contrast compared to ordinary variants

Fixed an issue where, even after completing the <Exploring the Starlit Cave> Quest, the puzzle in Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall reappeared

Fixed an issue where Images displayed incorrectly in certain terrain

Fixed an issue where invisible Walls appeared in certain terrain

Time now stops while riding the Buoyancy Herb to prevent being affected by Forced Sleep

Adjusted posting frequency of [Errand Quests] on the Village Board

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)