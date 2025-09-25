 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20127975 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.1.0.0

Patch Notes

Major Updates

  • Retroactive application of Steam Achievements

    • Retroactive application has been completed for major items such as Quest completion and Encyclopedia achievements.

    • Achievements related to the number of attempts cannot be applied retroactively because no cumulative data has been stored.

    • We apologize for the inconvenience.

  • Added automatic Favorites registration for Candy Deliver Quests

System

  • Mitigated an issue where, during cutscene transitions to the next level, Forced Sleep caused time and input to freeze

Level Design

  • Adjusted Treasure Chest positions in the Green Forest Plains

  • Time now stops while riding the Buoyancy Herb to prevent being affected by Forced Sleep

  • Fixed an issue where invisible Walls appeared in certain terrain

  • Fixed an issue where Images displayed incorrectly in certain terrain

  • Fixed an issue where, even after completing the <Exploring the Starlit Cave> Quest, the puzzle in Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall reappeared

  • Adjusted the appearance of Moon Brilliance and Shooting Star Flower rare variants to increase contrast compared to ordinary variants

Scenario

  • Typo corrections

  • Adjusted posting frequency of [Errand Quests] on the Village Board

  • Added read markers for Theo’s Personal Stories

  • Enabled cancel button for Rex’s Chit-Chat

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

  • Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

  • Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

  • Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

  • Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.

However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

Changed files in this update

