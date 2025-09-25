v5.1.0.0
Patch Notes
Major Updates
Retroactive application of Steam Achievements
Retroactive application has been completed for major items such as Quest completion and Encyclopedia achievements.
Achievements related to the number of attempts cannot be applied retroactively because no cumulative data has been stored.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Added automatic Favorites registration for Candy Deliver Quests
System
Mitigated an issue where, during cutscene transitions to the next level, Forced Sleep caused time and input to freeze
Level Design
Adjusted Treasure Chest positions in the Green Forest Plains
Time now stops while riding the Buoyancy Herb to prevent being affected by Forced Sleep
Fixed an issue where invisible Walls appeared in certain terrain
Fixed an issue where Images displayed incorrectly in certain terrain
Fixed an issue where, even after completing the <Exploring the Starlit Cave> Quest, the puzzle in Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall reappeared
Adjusted the appearance of Moon Brilliance and Shooting Star Flower rare variants to increase contrast compared to ordinary variants
Scenario
Typo corrections
Adjusted posting frequency of [Errand Quests] on the Village Board
Added read markers for Theo’s Personal Stories
Enabled cancel button for Rex’s Chit-Chat
Known Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape
Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial
Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)
Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
