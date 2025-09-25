 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20127941 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:09:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank you all for the kind words and feedback, some quick fixes have been made to improve the experience:

  • Stopped background throttling bug that pushed game into offline mode when behind another window or not fully in the foreground
  • Fixed cosmetics bug and made cosmetics menu more suited to desktop
  • A few other minor visual and functional glitches in menus

