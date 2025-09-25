 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 September 2025 Build 20127883 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This version adds support for the following languages:

Spanish

German

Portuguese

French

Polish

Italian

Additional improvements:

Number Adjustments: Cat-Man nobles can now marry through a banquet

Optimization: Heat from braziers and fireplaces now reaches the door

Optimization: When copying a cell, torches are now ignored to avoid duplication

Bug Fix: The Cargo Ship Copy Properties button was unresponsive when clicked

Optimization: Pokemon can still pick up items in a restricted area drawn with the Hand of the Void

Optimization: Upon taking office, all soldiers' buffs are immediately refreshed to benefit from the lord's talent bonuses

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link