This version adds support for the following languages:
Spanish
German
Portuguese
French
Polish
Italian
Additional improvements:
Number Adjustments: Cat-Man nobles can now marry through a banquet
Optimization: Heat from braziers and fireplaces now reaches the door
Optimization: When copying a cell, torches are now ignored to avoid duplication
Bug Fix: The Cargo Ship Copy Properties button was unresponsive when clicked
Optimization: Pokemon can still pick up items in a restricted area drawn with the Hand of the Void
Optimization: Upon taking office, all soldiers' buffs are immediately refreshed to benefit from the lord's talent bonuses
Changed files in this update