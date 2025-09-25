This version adds support for the following languages:

Spanish

German

Portuguese

French

Polish

Italian

Additional improvements:

Number Adjustments: Cat-Man nobles can now marry through a banquet

Optimization: Heat from braziers and fireplaces now reaches the door

Optimization: When copying a cell, torches are now ignored to avoid duplication

Bug Fix: The Cargo Ship Copy Properties button was unresponsive when clicked

Optimization: Pokemon can still pick up items in a restricted area drawn with the Hand of the Void

Optimization: Upon taking office, all soldiers' buffs are immediately refreshed to benefit from the lord's talent bonuses