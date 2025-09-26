Update Notes for Sept 25, 2025
Version 0.9.5
New Features
There is a new story intro sequence that plays on first playthrough or when a new profile is created. There is also a new Replay Intro button on the main menu screen.
Added a new player ship and weapon to find and unlock.
Added new music tracks. *Note we are still working on new tracks for all sectors.
Game Controls
Added Auto Fire option to toggle on/off automatic firing of the primary weapon instead of holding the fire button down.
Ship movement with d-pad is now mapped by default. Previously if you wanted to use the d-pad you would have to edit the controller bindings manually.
*Note: This change means we had to reset controller/keyboard bindings back to the defaults the first time you run this version.
UI
The in-game HUD shows a different color blue square when the maximum number of shields is reached. Energy bar also displays a slightly different color when the max energy is reached.
Updated modules descriptions in the Journal to include more information on percentage bonus values per stack.
The sector map nodes that are playable are now highlighted in their difficulty color so it's easier to see what nodes are playable.
Pickup notification on devices now shows the stack count.
Reworked the Profiles panel and "New Game" flow:
New Game automatically creates a new profile and starts the intro cinematic.
New Game is shown on the main menu when there are no valid profiles (i.e. first playthrough).
The Continue button is only shown when there is at least one valid profile and is greyed out if there are no active profiles selected.
Meta-Progression (Technology Points)
Increased "Starting Credits" technology upgrade from 100 to 200 credits per point.
Mission Pylon stages now have better random mission picking with less repeats.
Game Balance
Pirate turret fire rate and shot speed reduced to make the early EASY stage a bit easier for new players.
Art
Pirate platform level background improvements.
New Pirate Frigate model.
Better player ship explosions.
Increased maximum size of background planets.
Derelict stage background sprites are now darker to help separate from the foreground objects.
Bug Fixes
Some sector nodes unlocked through Technology upgrades were set to the wrong stage number. They were playable too soon or not at all in the sector map depending on where the player was.
Random weapon fire position offset is now only used for GATLING. It was being used for ALL player weapons.
Fixed a bug where d-pad left/right didn't work in the "Controller/Key Binding" menu.
Control remapping screen no longer scrolls off the screen.
Starburst device projectiles were using the piercing projectile sound and could cancel out when firing both.
Pirate and Miner frigates could sometimes spawn too close to the top or bottom of the screen.
AI Eye miniboss beam wasn't being drawn all the way to the edge of the screen.
