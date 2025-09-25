Achievements- "Two Sides of a Coin", "Who Keeps Poisoning These?!" and "Ritual of Adventure" achievements have been updated for smoother progress tracking.
Gameplay & Fixes- Potion Junkie: If you haven’t given Dangerous Experiment, the customer will continue showing up even after all recipes are discovered.
- Expired orders are no longer shown in recipe selection panels. They’ll still be marked in your inventory with an exclamation indicator on the day they expire.
- Special NPCs like Potion Junkie, Shady Customer, and Trade Warden no longer accept normal customer orders.
