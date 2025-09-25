Greetings, Witches! ✨ The cauldrons have been bubbling and we’ve been hard at work stirring in fixes and polish for your shops. Here’s what’s new in this update:



Achievements - "Two Sides of a Coin", "Who Keeps Poisoning These?!" and "Ritual of Adventure" achievements have been updated for smoother progress tracking.



Gameplay & Fixes - Potion Junkie: If you haven’t given Dangerous Experiment, the customer will continue showing up even after all recipes are discovered.

- Expired orders are no longer shown in recipe selection panels. They’ll still be marked in your inventory with an exclamation indicator on the day they expire.

- Special NPCs like Potion Junkie, Shady Customer, and Trade Warden no longer accept normal customer orders.



Closing Words Your feedback continues to guide our brew! Thank you for sharing your ideas, reports, and magical energy with us. Keep the potions flowing and the cats happy. 🐾💜

