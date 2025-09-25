- Fixed an issue where the Partition of the Middle East was not clear enough
- If you deny aid to Idi Amin for his secret police you will gain 1 ELITES
- Fixed an issue where Research and Intelligence decision would not trigger properly when recruiting Idi Amin
- Updated wording on blowback decisions for USSR linked to Idi Amin
- Fixed an issue where the decision A Fair Warning would incorrectly trigger when the USA had a higher influence than the USSR
- A Fair Warning now properly removes all of Idi Amin Dada's abilities if the ultimatum is rejected by the USSR
- Updated A Calamitous Request decision where East Turkestan's independence movement can be decapitated
OFF-MAP CHARACTERS
- Updated the UI to accommodate OFF-MAP CHARACTERS. They now show up in the same screen as Leaders but unlike Leaders they cannot be deployed to the map
- Updated the UI text for OFF-MAP CHARACTERS
- Removed a faulty character from the game
POLICIES
- NEW! The Rise of Idi Amin: Set GOVERNMENT interest to 5. Chance +20% for Religious Conflict (INFLUENCE set to 0 in one USA CONTROLLED region in Sub-Saharan Africa)
Triggers:
1) USA has DOMINATION in Region 156 OR
2) Focus Type is Disarmament AND USA has CONTROL in Region 156 OR
3) Flower Power Active
- Fixed an issue where deactivating the OIL FOR SECURITY by the STATE OF ISRAEL Policy would be displayed incorrectly
FOCUS
- USA - Political Realignment: Gain 1 FINANCE, 3 ELITES and 1 GOVERNMENT interest
BUGS
- Fixed a racing issue in BALANCE OF POWER scenario that would lead to the scenario being frozen on a USSR turn
- Fixed an issue where THE CHINA CARD scenario would incorrectly provide an error
- Fixed various other smaller bugs and issues
Changed files in this update