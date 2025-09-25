 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20127730
DECISIONS
  • Fixed an issue where the Partition of the Middle East was not clear enough
  • If you deny aid to Idi Amin for his secret police you will gain 1 ELITES
  • Fixed an issue where Research and Intelligence decision would not trigger properly when recruiting Idi Amin
  • Updated wording on blowback decisions for USSR linked to Idi Amin
  • Fixed an issue where the decision A Fair Warning would incorrectly trigger when the USA had a higher influence than the USSR
  • A Fair Warning now properly removes all of Idi Amin Dada's abilities if the ultimatum is rejected by the USSR
  • Updated A Calamitous Request decision where East Turkestan's independence movement can be decapitated


OFF-MAP CHARACTERS
  • Updated the UI to accommodate OFF-MAP CHARACTERS. They now show up in the same screen as Leaders but unlike Leaders they cannot be deployed to the map
  • Updated the UI text for OFF-MAP CHARACTERS
  • Removed a faulty character from the game


POLICIES
  • NEW! The Rise of Idi Amin: Set GOVERNMENT interest to 5. Chance +20% for Religious Conflict (INFLUENCE set to 0 in one USA CONTROLLED region in Sub-Saharan Africa)
    Triggers:
    1) USA has DOMINATION in Region 156 OR
    2) Focus Type is Disarmament AND USA has CONTROL in Region 156 OR
    3) Flower Power Active
  • Fixed an issue where deactivating the OIL FOR SECURITY by the STATE OF ISRAEL Policy would be displayed incorrectly


FOCUS
  • USA - Political Realignment: Gain 1 FINANCE, 3 ELITES and 1 GOVERNMENT interest


BUGS
  • Fixed a racing issue in BALANCE OF POWER scenario that would lead to the scenario being frozen on a USSR turn
  • Fixed an issue where THE CHINA CARD scenario would incorrectly provide an error
  • Fixed various other smaller bugs and issues

