UnpredictableStar 1.0.25 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
The newly added Meteor Set falls into the treasure chest next to the Shadow Forest battle flag, the treasure chest in The Cabin in the Woods of the U-Star Fortress, and the treasure chest in the Astrology House of the U-Star Fortress.
