25 September 2025 Build 20127675 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The newly added Meteor Set falls into the treasure chest next to the Shadow Forest battle flag, the treasure chest in The Cabin in the Woods of the U-Star Fortress, and the treasure chest in the Astrology House of the U-Star Fortress.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2389901
