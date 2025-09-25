 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20127657 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes

  • Added a free Berta outfit in the player inventory!
  • Added new outfits to the store!
  • Adjusted harvesting minigames so poisonous items don't display unlocked recipes
  • Added new music theme for Bramblecliff Abbey


Fixes

  • Fixed issue where quest indicators on compass wouldn't refresh with player direction while riding Berta
  • Fixed some instances where footstep sounds would play incorrectly for the surface
  • Fixed some instances where dismounting Berta would cause the player to clip through the ground
  • Fixed instance where recipe ingredients would display incorrect icons in harvest minigame

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1671571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link