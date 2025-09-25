- Added a free Berta outfit in the player inventory!
- Added new outfits to the store!
- Adjusted harvesting minigames so poisonous items don't display unlocked recipes
- Added new music theme for Bramblecliff Abbey
Fixes
- Fixed issue where quest indicators on compass wouldn't refresh with player direction while riding Berta
- Fixed some instances where footstep sounds would play incorrectly for the surface
- Fixed some instances where dismounting Berta would cause the player to clip through the ground
- Fixed instance where recipe ingredients would display incorrect icons in harvest minigame
Changed files in this update