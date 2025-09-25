 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20127642 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed the issue where many European players' Fire Badgers would immediately charge at the start of the game.

Developer's Note: This is a bit of a silly accident. Our developers accidentally used the player's local number format when parsing Fire Badger data. Since many European countries outside the United Kingdom use [ , ] instead of [ . ] as the decimal separator, 0.5 was parsed as 5. Therefore, most European Fire Badgers become extra aggressive and charge when their HP is less than 500%. We are very sorry for today's accident, and we will conduct training for our team to prevent similar issues from happening again.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitsteamglobal Steel Warzone Depot Windows Depot 669331
