25 September 2025 Build 20127590 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You can now see the info of upcoming enemies in both the desert and forest. Click on the enemies preview next to start to see all their info. You can see their name, stats and special abilities. The health and damage info shown also updates correctly if you play on brutal difficulty or harder.

