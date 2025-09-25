 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20127548 Edited 25 September 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello monks!

Here's a fun lil tools update for those of you that love to make noises (no, sorry, it doesn't involve fire this time. We thought maybe fire had run its course.)

The full patch notes are:

  • Added four new items to the game: Flour Sacks, Horns, Water Buckets and Mallets!

  • Flour Sacks can be used to nullify fall damage

  • Water buckets can put out fires (ok there is fire involved in SOME way)

  • Mallets can squash creatures, stunning them

  • Horns... produce... sound...?

  • Attempting to join a full lobby should now display a message

  • Improved the materials on most VFX

  • Fixed an issue where Drakes would create an invisible volume around them, stopping any attacks in that volume

Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking can be nabbed for $7.99 USD!


See you in the monastery,

- Christa @ Strange Scaffold

