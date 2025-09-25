Build 418 is Out!



Added back missing ingredients (run modifiers). Also potential fix for crashes? maybe?





Overview



- Missing run modifiers (ingredients) should now return, may need to re-roll mission to trigger

- 5 or so more ingredients should be found in runs now depending on how far along in progression you are.

- updated sound engine plugin to try to fix crashing thats coming from it.

- intro sequence optimized n improved incase crash bug still not fixed.. but feels better now anyway.

- adjusted level gen again to make sure more loot spawns.





Up Next



- getting the rivals bosses into missions after u beat the game. Can't believe its taken me this long.

- fix weird issue with playing a custom run with ingredients from Clutch Campaign looking like the final mission is "Finished" and unplayable.

- fix issue with mini-boss levels being flipped the wrong way.

- more balancing work again. Gotta figure out stuns.

- Working on better memory management incase the crashing is due to a memory leak.

- Responding to feedback and adjusting as usual. Please keep it coming!