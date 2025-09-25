No more blocks of text, the new tutorial is now focused on the characters giving you tasks and commenting on your progress, there are also short videos and as little text as possible.

The update is compatible with older saves, but you will have to do the new tutorial even if you completed the old one.

The new tutorial is also now present on Survival mode instead of just Sandbox. On new games the NPC personal quests are disabled until the tutorial is done.

Features:

-Reworked the Tutorial

-Added two buttons for trade and quests in the talk scene. Unavailable on some circunstances.

-Added intro for custom characters

-Added a new critter (a winter frog)

Changes:

-Added outlines to the mission objectives to make them much easier to read

-NPCs no longer provide personal quests before you complete the tutorial

-Furniture in closed off rooms no longer spawn, so the tutorial can no longer point to them

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a issue with selecting the mouse over building piece with an active filter that does not contain the newly selected piece

-Fixed the player crouch posing when planting the last seed due to the animation cancelling as the seed bag gets unequiped due to not existing anymore

-Fixed a shader issue with the fog and far ladrasil trees

-Fixed digging looking at the origin of the world instead of the target (yet again)

-Fixed the map scene and NPC scene not toggling properly