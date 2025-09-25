Thanks again for diving into Arctic Awakening! We’ve been carefully listening to your feedback and working hard to address rough edges and polish the experience. Patch 1.0.6 includes a wide range of fixes across traversal, UI, puzzles, and stability. Many of these updates were made possible thanks to your reports.

As always, if you run into an issue, the best way to help us fix it for you and everyone else is by visiting our troubleshooting guide.

Traversal

Fixed various collider issues that could cause players to get stuck.

Fixed a certain ledge in episode 4 that wasn't supposed to be accessible and allowed you to bypass a scene.

Prevented Alfie from getting stuck behind an elevator door when restarting a scene.

Prevented falling off the world if attempting to exit an episode 5 location after reaching the top.

Fixed missing rock colliders in specific locations.

Fixed a few occlusion culling issues that caused areas to flicker when standing in certain spots.

Various traversal and level design polish throughout.

Interactions

Fixed an issue where you could be stuck sitting after restarting a certain scene.

Re-worded some objectives and hints for improved clarity.

Added additional hints to make some Episode 1 puzzles more intuitive.

Improved clarity in environmental hints for a few Episode 5 puzzles.

Added extra cairns in locations where they were too far apart.

Show hints about hunger/stress sooner to avoid confusion.

Eating is now allowed at 50% hunger instead of 25%.

Fixed the Star Crossed Lovers achievement not awarding in one particular branch.

UI/Controls

Improved movement handling on gamepads for better axis sensitivity normalization across devices.

Fixed traversal actions not triggering correctly when using some Xbox 360 controllers and some third-party controllers.

Fixed camera clipping issues when head bob is turned off.

Fixed issue preventing typing into the feedback form on PC.

Fixed high refresh rate monitors not always showing all available refresh rate options.

Audio

Fixed music not always transitioning correctly in the final scene.

Fixed several dialogue overlap issues.

Stability

Fixed rare instances where restarting a scene or returning to the main menu could result in a black screen.

Fixed various other errors that could cause crashes, hangs or other unexpected issues.

Thank you again for your patience and support as we continue to improve Arctic Awakening. If you’ve been enjoying your time in the snow, leaving a review (or updating one!) really helps us out a lot!

We're working on more updates/fixes right now and will update you again soon!