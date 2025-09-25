 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20127375 Edited 25 September 2025 – 14:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve opened a new discussion thread where you can share your feedback, report bugs, and see what’s coming next on our roadmap.

Your input is essential to help us refine and improve Lighthouse of the Souls.

Join the conversation and help shape the future of the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2376451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link