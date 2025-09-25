 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20127312 Edited 25 September 2025 – 14:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed leaderboard update issue; it will now refresh correctly
  • Fixed issue where FeverTime persisted in Endless Mode
  • Reduced save points to lower the risk of corrupted saves
  • In Endless Mode, Charged Shield, Dash, Luck, and Damage Immunity are now adjusted to -90% damage instead of invincibility

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2455141
macOS Depot 2455142
