- Fixed leaderboard update issue; it will now refresh correctly
- Fixed issue where FeverTime persisted in Endless Mode
- Reduced save points to lower the risk of corrupted saves
- In Endless Mode, Charged Shield, Dash, Luck, and Damage Immunity are now adjusted to -90% damage instead of invincibility
v1.1.010 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
