POPULAR TODAY
Major 25 September 2025 Build 20127232 Edited 25 September 2025 – 14:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

RaceRoom’s biggest update of the year has arrived. With new cars, a complete overhaul of Ranked Multiplayer, and a major graphics upgrade, this release marks a new chapter for the game.

Three New Hypercars

The top class of endurance racing is here. Step into the cockpit of the latest generation of LMDh prototypes, recreated in meticulous detail with full simulation of their hybrid systems, ICE engine maps, and Virtual Energy management.

BMW M Hybrid V8

Developed under LMDh regulations, the BMW M Hybrid V8 marks the brand’s return to top-level endurance racing. Built on a Dallara chassis, it combines a twin-turbo V8 internal combustion engine with a standardized hybrid system, as mandated by the rules. The M Hybrid V8 represents a new generation of prototypes, blending high performance, hybrid technology, and unmistakable BMW design.

Lamborghini SC63

The Lamborghini SC63 is the manufacturer’s first top-class endurance prototype, built for LMDh and GTP competition. It uses a Ligier chassis and a Lamborghini-designed twin-turbo V8 engine, paired with the standardized hybrid system required by the regulations. The SC63 marks Lamborghini’s entry into high-level prototype racing, combining aggressive styling, advanced engineering, and performance built for world-class endurance events.


Porsche 963

The Porsche 963 is an LMDh prototype built for endurance racing at the highest level. It features a Multimatic chassis and a twin-turbo V8 engine derived from the Porsche 918 Spyder, paired with a spec hybrid system in compliance with LMDh regulations. With a design rooted in Porsche’s long-standing prototype tradition, the 963 continues the legacy of icons like the 956 and 962.



Built for speed and endurance, these cars deliver the ultimate challenge.

Get them now in the in-game store

Renault Laguna Super Touring

The golden era of touring cars grows even stronger. The Renault Laguna joins RaceRoom’s popular Super Touring class, giving you another icon to race door-to-door on your favorite tracks.

The Renault Laguna Supertouring is a race-prepared sedan developed to meet the Super Touring regulations of the late 1990s. Campaigned in series like the BTCC, it featured a naturally aspirated 2.0L engine, sequential gearbox, and a competition-focused aerodynamic package. Known for its agility and lightweight design, the Laguna achieved success against fierce international touring car rivals.

New Ranked Multiplayer

Online racing in RaceRoom is entering a new era. The Ranked UI has been completely rebuilt with:

  • A fresh new design

  • Easy registration for races

  • Smart matchmaking with automatic splits

  • A clear structure of Daily Races, Weekly Races, and Special Events

Whether you’re looking for quick sprints or long endurance battles, Ranked Multiplayer now makes it easier than ever to jump in and race.

Major Graphics Update

RaceRoom has never looked this good. The graphics upgrade introduces:

  • More realistic sunlight and ambient lighting

  • Physically Based Rendering (PBR) for materials

  • Improved car reflections

  • Significant performance optimizations

This upgrade brings sharper visuals, more natural lighting, and better performance across the board.

Update Available Now

The Q3 2025 Update is live! Download it today and experience the next step in RaceRoom.

See you on the track!


Update details:

201316

  1. Download size = 51.2 GB 

  2. Client version = 0.9.7.09

  3. Client BuildID = 20127232

  4. Dedicated server version = 104.0.1585

  5. Dedicated server BuildID = 20119424

Changelog:

  • Rendering engine upgrades - new visuals, performance optimizations

  • Source code major refactoring / maintenance to bring it to modern coding standards

  • Shared Memory API updates, breaking backward compatibility

  • Ended support for SLI / Multi-GPU systems

  • User Interface - Updated Chrome Embedded Framework version from 73.0.3683 to 136.1.6

  • User Interface - fixed “HUD ingame overlays - NONE” setting still having the starting light overlay visible at race start

  • Added an Autoblip option for Gearbox driving assists

  • Added support for Hypercars hybrid systems / Virtual Energy

  • Force Feedback - Fade in / out effects to avoid sudden jolts when pausing / unpausing gameplay - prevented a sudden pull when switching to AI control

  • Replay files that are not marked as favourites are now deleted if older than 30 days

  • Vehicle will now have a preheated engine when leaving pitlane

  • Laptime will now be invalidated in Time Attack when suspensions receive excessive force/travel, preventing ‘jumps’ over some chicanes from being meta

  • AI Adaptation xml file now has tags that are easier to comprehend

  • AI’s now properly affected by track grip variations ( for example along the Nordschleife )

  • AI’s now less tempted to downshift into 1st gear when it’s not needed

  • All cars - Reduced vibrations of flat spots and tweaked how quickly they wear off

  • DTM 1995 - Added a medium tyre compound

  • Formula RaceRoom 90 - Improved dampers, tyre wear profiles, baseline car setup

  • Formula RaceRoom U.S. - Improved dampers and 3rd spring, updated engine heating behaviour

  • Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Received Brake Migration tech like Hypercars

  • German Nationals - Improved engine heating behaviour, tweaks to suspensions

  • Group 5 cars - Improved suspensions and engine heating behaviour

  • Mazda DPi - Improved suspensions, engine heating behaviour, aero behaviour (more sensitive diffuser), fine tuned the baseline car setup

  • Mazda MX-5 - AI improvements

  • McLaren 720s GT3 + evo - Fixed bad reverb sounds

  • P1 car class - Physics updated from what was learned developing prototypes, suspension, gearchange algorithms, engine heating

  • P4/5 Competizione - Fixed a bad default engine map setting

  • Pagani Zonda R - Improved suspensions

  • Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) - Updated differential so it doesn’t lock as often, improved suspension

  • Porsche 944 - Improved engine heating behaviour

  • Silhouette cars - Improved engine heating behaviour, suspensions and dampers. Fine-tuned the baseline car setups

  • Super Touring - Added a medium tyre compound, Base BoP tweaks.




Changed files in this update

