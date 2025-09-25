RaceRoom’s biggest update of the year has arrived. With new cars, a complete overhaul of Ranked Multiplayer, and a major graphics upgrade, this release marks a new chapter for the game.
Three New Hypercars
The top class of endurance racing is here. Step into the cockpit of the latest generation of LMDh prototypes, recreated in meticulous detail with full simulation of their hybrid systems, ICE engine maps, and Virtual Energy management.
BMW M Hybrid V8
Developed under LMDh regulations, the BMW M Hybrid V8 marks the brand’s return to top-level endurance racing. Built on a Dallara chassis, it combines a twin-turbo V8 internal combustion engine with a standardized hybrid system, as mandated by the rules. The M Hybrid V8 represents a new generation of prototypes, blending high performance, hybrid technology, and unmistakable BMW design.
Lamborghini SC63
The Lamborghini SC63 is the manufacturer’s first top-class endurance prototype, built for LMDh and GTP competition. It uses a Ligier chassis and a Lamborghini-designed twin-turbo V8 engine, paired with the standardized hybrid system required by the regulations. The SC63 marks Lamborghini’s entry into high-level prototype racing, combining aggressive styling, advanced engineering, and performance built for world-class endurance events.
Porsche 963
The Porsche 963 is an LMDh prototype built for endurance racing at the highest level. It features a Multimatic chassis and a twin-turbo V8 engine derived from the Porsche 918 Spyder, paired with a spec hybrid system in compliance with LMDh regulations. With a design rooted in Porsche’s long-standing prototype tradition, the 963 continues the legacy of icons like the 956 and 962.
Built for speed and endurance, these cars deliver the ultimate challenge.
Get them now in the in-game store
Renault Laguna Super Touring
The golden era of touring cars grows even stronger. The Renault Laguna joins RaceRoom’s popular Super Touring class, giving you another icon to race door-to-door on your favorite tracks.
The Renault Laguna Supertouring is a race-prepared sedan developed to meet the Super Touring regulations of the late 1990s. Campaigned in series like the BTCC, it featured a naturally aspirated 2.0L engine, sequential gearbox, and a competition-focused aerodynamic package. Known for its agility and lightweight design, the Laguna achieved success against fierce international touring car rivals.
New Ranked Multiplayer
Online racing in RaceRoom is entering a new era. The Ranked UI has been completely rebuilt with:
A fresh new design
Easy registration for races
Smart matchmaking with automatic splits
A clear structure of Daily Races, Weekly Races, and Special Events
Whether you’re looking for quick sprints or long endurance battles, Ranked Multiplayer now makes it easier than ever to jump in and race.
Major Graphics Update
RaceRoom has never looked this good. The graphics upgrade introduces:
More realistic sunlight and ambient lighting
Physically Based Rendering (PBR) for materials
Improved car reflections
Significant performance optimizations
This upgrade brings sharper visuals, more natural lighting, and better performance across the board.
Update Available Now
The Q3 2025 Update is live! Download it today and experience the next step in RaceRoom.
See you on the track!
Update details:
201316
Download size = 51.2 GB
Client version = 0.9.7.09
Client BuildID = 20127232
Dedicated server version = 104.0.1585
Dedicated server BuildID = 20119424
Changelog:
Rendering engine upgrades - new visuals, performance optimizations
Source code major refactoring / maintenance to bring it to modern coding standards
Shared Memory API updates, breaking backward compatibility
Ended support for SLI / Multi-GPU systems
User Interface - Updated Chrome Embedded Framework version from 73.0.3683 to 136.1.6
User Interface - fixed “HUD ingame overlays - NONE” setting still having the starting light overlay visible at race start
Added an Autoblip option for Gearbox driving assists
Added support for Hypercars hybrid systems / Virtual Energy
Force Feedback - Fade in / out effects to avoid sudden jolts when pausing / unpausing gameplay - prevented a sudden pull when switching to AI control
Replay files that are not marked as favourites are now deleted if older than 30 days
Vehicle will now have a preheated engine when leaving pitlane
Laptime will now be invalidated in Time Attack when suspensions receive excessive force/travel, preventing ‘jumps’ over some chicanes from being meta
AI Adaptation xml file now has tags that are easier to comprehend
AI’s now properly affected by track grip variations ( for example along the Nordschleife )
AI’s now less tempted to downshift into 1st gear when it’s not needed
All cars - Reduced vibrations of flat spots and tweaked how quickly they wear off
DTM 1995 - Added a medium tyre compound
Formula RaceRoom 90 - Improved dampers, tyre wear profiles, baseline car setup
Formula RaceRoom U.S. - Improved dampers and 3rd spring, updated engine heating behaviour
Formula RaceRoom X-22 - Received Brake Migration tech like Hypercars
German Nationals - Improved engine heating behaviour, tweaks to suspensions
Group 5 cars - Improved suspensions and engine heating behaviour
Mazda DPi - Improved suspensions, engine heating behaviour, aero behaviour (more sensitive diffuser), fine tuned the baseline car setup
Mazda MX-5 - AI improvements
McLaren 720s GT3 + evo - Fixed bad reverb sounds
P1 car class - Physics updated from what was learned developing prototypes, suspension, gearchange algorithms, engine heating
P4/5 Competizione - Fixed a bad default engine map setting
Pagani Zonda R - Improved suspensions
Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) - Updated differential so it doesn’t lock as often, improved suspension
Porsche 944 - Improved engine heating behaviour
Silhouette cars - Improved engine heating behaviour, suspensions and dampers. Fine-tuned the baseline car setups
Super Touring - Added a medium tyre compound, Base BoP tweaks.
Changed files in this update