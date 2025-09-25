RaceRoom’s biggest update of the year has arrived. With new cars, a complete overhaul of Ranked Multiplayer, and a major graphics upgrade, this release marks a new chapter for the game.

Three New Hypercars

The top class of endurance racing is here. Step into the cockpit of the latest generation of LMDh prototypes, recreated in meticulous detail with full simulation of their hybrid systems, ICE engine maps, and Virtual Energy management.

BMW M Hybrid V8

Developed under LMDh regulations, the BMW M Hybrid V8 marks the brand’s return to top-level endurance racing. Built on a Dallara chassis, it combines a twin-turbo V8 internal combustion engine with a standardized hybrid system, as mandated by the rules. The M Hybrid V8 represents a new generation of prototypes, blending high performance, hybrid technology, and unmistakable BMW design.

Lamborghini SC63

The Lamborghini SC63 is the manufacturer’s first top-class endurance prototype, built for LMDh and GTP competition. It uses a Ligier chassis and a Lamborghini-designed twin-turbo V8 engine, paired with the standardized hybrid system required by the regulations. The SC63 marks Lamborghini’s entry into high-level prototype racing, combining aggressive styling, advanced engineering, and performance built for world-class endurance events.





Porsche 963

The Porsche 963 is an LMDh prototype built for endurance racing at the highest level. It features a Multimatic chassis and a twin-turbo V8 engine derived from the Porsche 918 Spyder, paired with a spec hybrid system in compliance with LMDh regulations. With a design rooted in Porsche’s long-standing prototype tradition, the 963 continues the legacy of icons like the 956 and 962.







Built for speed and endurance, these cars deliver the ultimate challenge.

Renault Laguna Super Touring

The golden era of touring cars grows even stronger. The Renault Laguna joins RaceRoom’s popular Super Touring class, giving you another icon to race door-to-door on your favorite tracks.

The Renault Laguna Supertouring is a race-prepared sedan developed to meet the Super Touring regulations of the late 1990s. Campaigned in series like the BTCC, it featured a naturally aspirated 2.0L engine, sequential gearbox, and a competition-focused aerodynamic package. Known for its agility and lightweight design, the Laguna achieved success against fierce international touring car rivals.

New Ranked Multiplayer

Online racing in RaceRoom is entering a new era. The Ranked UI has been completely rebuilt with:

A fresh new design

Easy registration for races

Smart matchmaking with automatic splits

A clear structure of Daily Races, Weekly Races, and Special Events





Whether you’re looking for quick sprints or long endurance battles, Ranked Multiplayer now makes it easier than ever to jump in and race.

Major Graphics Update

RaceRoom has never looked this good. The graphics upgrade introduces:

More realistic sunlight and ambient lighting

Physically Based Rendering (PBR) for materials

Improved car reflections

Significant performance optimizations





This upgrade brings sharper visuals, more natural lighting, and better performance across the board.

Update Available Now

The Q3 2025 Update is live! Download it today and experience the next step in RaceRoom.

See you on the track!





Update details:

Changelog: