Hello Survivors!❄️

After the latest update, we’ve received some feedback that the fire goes out - and it does quite quickly. The initial design was indeed that the fire should eventually go out, but we know many players had gotten used to the earlier version.

We always listen to your feedback, so we’ve decided to make it easier. That's why we prepared a small patch for you:



Changes in fire-related structures🔥

🔹Slightly increased amount of fuel that items add to the campfire.

🔹Highly increased amount of fuel that Flax, Wooden stick add to decorations' fire, also now you can refill fuel using coal (that adds 100 minutes of burning to decorations). Because fire in decorations is smaller, it is more efficient than in a fireplace.

🔹Added better indication when fire is close to being extinguished - when there is < 15% fuel, fire will be smaller and with a different color

🔹Chandelier, Wall Torch, Standing Fire: Burn time changed from 50 minutes to 100 minutes

🔹Lantern, Street Lantern: Burn time changed from 50 minutes to 130 minutes

🔹Advanced Campfire: Burn time changed from 40 minutes to 50 minutes; burn time after building changed from 20 minutes to 30 minutes

🔹Simple Campfire: Burn time changed from 30 minutes to 35 minutes; burn time after building changed from 15 minutes to 20 minutes

🔹Fireplace: Burn time changed from 70 minutes to 80 minutes; burn time after building changed from 35 minutes to 45 minutes

🔹Furnace: Burn time after building changed from 25 minutes to 35 minutes



Other🛠️

🔹Changed icons of animal skins to easier to identify which animal it is

🔹 Fixed problem with detection of added clay to items on pottery station

🔹 Fixed strange Area 3 with disappearing trees and terrain

🔹 Fixed player dialogues about gathering resin



