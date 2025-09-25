Hey Chefs! 🍔🍕Cooperative Chaos Awaits!

Get ready for the ultimate culinary showdown with your friends! Clash of Chefs VR now lets you team up in Cooperative Multiplayer Mode across 5 incredible kitchens. Work together, compete, and survive the chaos.

🔥 What’s New in COOP Mode

🍔 American Restaurant

Build burgers, fry fries, and stack toppings. In COOP, teammates can split tasks one flips patties while another handles fries and buns maximizing speed and minimizing mistakes.

🍕 Italian Restaurant

Toss dough, cook pasta, and assemble orders under pressure. In COOP, players can specialize one stretching pizzas, another plating pasta making teamwork essential for perfect service.

🍣 Japanese Restaurant

Craft sushi rolls or cook steaming ramen. COOP allows multiple chefs to handle ingredients simultaneously, to plating ramen, keeping customers happy even during peak hours.

🌮 Mexican Restaurant

Build tacos, burritos, and nachos with precision. In COOP, coordination is key one chef preps tortillas and fillings while another plates drinks and sides to satisfy every order.

🥡 Chinese Restaurant

Stir-fry, steam dumplings, and multitask under pressure. COOP shines here: teammates can split tasks across woks and steamers, keeping dishes moving and the kitchen chaos under control.

🎥 Watch the Official Trailer

🎮 Join the Community

Chat with master chefs on Discord, swap recipes, share stories, and give feedback. Maybe you’ll meet your next rival or teammate on the battlefield of Clash of Chefs VR!

Socials & Links:

🌐 Website: https://www.clashofchefsvr.com

💬 Discord: https://discord.com/invite/nF8pFqE

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clashofchefsvr

▶️ YouTube:

Grab your headset, call your friend, and cook like your life depends on it!

Thanks, chefs!

—The Clash of Chefs VR Team