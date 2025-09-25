Hey Junkers! 🎮⚙️

The latest hotfix is live! We’ve focused on gamepad support, smoother interactions with fridges, ATMs, markets, and other in-game systems 🛒💳, as well as reorganized the Options menu for clearer settings. We also squashed several bugs to make gameplay more stable and enjoyable.

This is another step toward smoother gameplay and better usability — and we’re just getting started! Thank you for your continuous feedback; it helps us improve the game week by week. 🙏

Full Hotfix Details

Gamepad Support:

Fridge now fully controllable with gamepad from the radial menu.

Withdraw money from ATMs and move normally after withdrawal.

Pay at cashiers with full navigation and widget support.

Added navigation/icons for putting items into shopping carts and fridge.

Interact with items on shelves using the gamepad.

Exit/close ATMs and cashier interactions with gamepad.

Increased hover intensity for payments using gamepad.

Options & UI:

Added upcoming languages info in preparation for major update.

Renamed “Graphics Settings” to “Graphics/Game Settings” across all languages.

Reorganized Options menu for clearer gradation and tidy UI.

Additional Fixes:

Fridge tool fully supports gamepad.

Fixed Blue Car renovation handling with gamepad.

Removed floating red arrow above renovation vehicles in Car Lift.

Adjusted vehicle renovation schematic so it no longer overlaps hunger meter.

Fixed interaction circles with objects on the parcel remaining after collapsing from hunger.

Fixed saving of Scrap Heaps — no new ones appear for free after reset.

Corrected all Russian texts for “Parcel” (ПОСЫЛКА → УЧАСТОК).

Improved mouse movement speed when using gamepad during Blue Car renovation and Zoom.

Fixed screen movement after eating from fridge while using gamepad.

Increased sprint upgrade speed (LVL1: 10% → 25%, LVL2: 25% → 50%).

Added safeguard: pressing tool selection button now closes fridge when selecting a product.

Added safeguard: fridge now closes when pressing jump while selecting food.

Fixed walking with gamepad after exiting fridge via jump.

Fixed Market Shop checkout bug during summary screen.

Added safeguard to prevent jumping while in Market Shop.

Check it out and enjoy smoother controls, clearer UI, and bug-free gameplay! 🚀🎉

We’re getting a ton of feedback from you — thank you so much for that! Below are some of the latest changes and fixes — there’s actually much more going on, but we don’t log everything because, frankly, we’re rushing to keep updates coming often.

Thanks so much for your support and help in developing the game — you are the best Junkmen we know!

Massive junkyard hugs from your favorite rust whisperer —

Junkman Adrian 😎🛠️💛

