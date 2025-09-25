v1.0.1
Fermentines 🍺
Fixed a major meditation bug causing time to slow and freezing the day-night cycle
Fixed saves not loading due to meditation-related issues
Fixed abbots scolding monks who weren’t in the same room
Retired monks are now correctly removed from the Kneeling Pads
Removed brewers already assigned from the recipe selector
Fixed monk particles not displaying properly on stairs
Fixed Bishop tasks asking for ale quality above 100
Laymen 🧹
Fixed paths not updating when a room on their route was demolished
Fixed bug when swapping a freshly built room before the layman had despawned
Rooms 🏚️
Fixed room brightness not updating if light was added while the game was paused
Room info panel is no longer blurry
Prices for furniture and room building now correctly reflect buffs and debuffs
UI 🛠️
Added an option to hide the HUD
Added a toggle to disable the Feedback message
ESC now properly closes World Event panels
Fixed text in World Event descriptions being cut off when using pixel fonts
Fixed frontend not displaying correct lighting with IncreasedBrightness tech unlocked
Fixed style unlock icons showing incorrectly in the Capital’s reputation bar
Carts 🛞
Fixed purchases not being logged in the sales cart history
Fixed ale marked “in transit” not updating after being sold
Fixed stuck cart appearing on load when only one cart is available but already in use
Fame and Events 🎭
Fame unearnable debuff no longer triggers when ale is accepted but not delivered during Prohibitionism
Fixed competition list not showing newly unlocked entries
Oktoberfest event difficulty and pace have been reduced
Visuals 🎨
Added final copper fermentor art to the brew UI
Fixed boken visualization of the ale virtues in colorblind mode
Changed files in this update