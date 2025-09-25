 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20127043 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.1

Fermentines 🍺

  • Fixed a major meditation bug causing time to slow and freezing the day-night cycle

  • Fixed saves not loading due to meditation-related issues

  • Fixed abbots scolding monks who weren’t in the same room

  • Retired monks are now correctly removed from the Kneeling Pads

  • Removed brewers already assigned from the recipe selector

  • Fixed monk particles not displaying properly on stairs

  • Fixed Bishop tasks asking for ale quality above 100

Laymen 🧹

  • Fixed paths not updating when a room on their route was demolished

  • Fixed bug when swapping a freshly built room before the layman had despawned

Rooms 🏚️

  • Fixed room brightness not updating if light was added while the game was paused

  • Room info panel is no longer blurry

  • Prices for furniture and room building now correctly reflect buffs and debuffs

UI 🛠️

  • Added an option to hide the HUD

  • Added a toggle to disable the Feedback message

  • ESC now properly closes World Event panels

  • Fixed text in World Event descriptions being cut off when using pixel fonts

  • Fixed frontend not displaying correct lighting with IncreasedBrightness tech unlocked

  • Fixed style unlock icons showing incorrectly in the Capital’s reputation bar

Carts 🛞

  • Fixed purchases not being logged in the sales cart history

  • Fixed ale marked “in transit” not updating after being sold

  • Fixed stuck cart appearing on load when only one cart is available but already in use

Fame and Events 🎭

  • Fame unearnable debuff no longer triggers when ale is accepted but not delivered during Prohibitionism

  • Fixed competition list not showing newly unlocked entries

  • Oktoberfest event difficulty and pace have been reduced

Visuals 🎨

  • Added final copper fermentor art to the brew UI

  • Fixed boken visualization of the ale virtues in colorblind mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 2789461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link