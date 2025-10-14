 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20126943 Edited 14 October 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1 - Environment Reflections applied to:
  • Every Locomotive and Tender;
  • Almost every Railroad Car (except derelict and burned ones);
  • Every river, lake, ocean, puddle or any kind of water surface;
  • Windows on every major structure (like Station, Sawmill, Steel Mill, Coal Mine, Warehouse, etc);
  • Several objects in the menus scenarios (like every Vehicle Model, Lamps, Mugs, Potbelly Stove, Table, etc.);
  • and last, but not least, the Statue of Liberty.
  • NOTE: The surfaces of these objects will reflect the surrounding environment giving them a more realistic look.

2 - Metallness Textures applied to:
  • Every Locomotive and Tender;
  • Railroad Cars made mostly out of metal (like Hopper cars, Tank cars, etc).
  • NOTE: Smudges will now appear in the surfaces of these vehicles giving them a more realistic look.

3 - Depth of Field applied to cameras on every level and tutorials:
  • NOTE: Objects that are distant or too close to the camera will appear slightly blurred, while the ones at the focus distance will be sharp.

4 - Addition of puddles of water to almost every level and tutorials to make them more visually appealing:
  • NOTE: So long there is some kind of source of water in the level, like a river, sea, lake, clouds, water tower, windmill, etc.

5 - Improvement of the resolution of the textures of every major structure:
  • NOTE: Like Station, Sawmill, Steel Mill, Coal Mine, Warehouse, etc.

6 - Visual improvement of the following levels:
  • Level 1 (A Shinning Beacon by the Sea);
  • Level 8 (A Bridge with a Curve);
  • Level 16 (The Keys to the Triangle);
  • Level 19 (Building an American Icon);
  • Level 25 (The Tallest Terminal);
  • Level 26 (Sawmill Junction);
  • Level 27 (Gristmill Creek);
  • Level 29 (The Great Locomotive Chase);
  • Level 30 (The Price of Liberty).

7 - Thirty one new songs (professionally composed) were added to the soundtrack.
\
8 - The hole in the chimney of every locomotive will never again reflect any light:
  • NOTE: Yes, I know it was a small thing, but it bother me a little bit :-)

9 - The intensity of the Ambient Light was increased in almost every level and the Direct Light intensity was increased in several levels, including all night levels.
\
10 - Fixed a minor issue in the shadows of some vehicles.
\
11 - Fixed a minor issue of visual interference between the smoke of the locomotive and some transparent objects (like the rail track gravel).
\
12 - Visual improvement of scenery elements in several levels.
\
13 - The Loco-Sort's Logo was updated with the “Stars & Stripes" update mini-logo.
\
14 - The "Trial Version" label on the bottom right corner has been removed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1740131
