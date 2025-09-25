This new patch attempts to enhance Steam deck compatibility for the game. The game should now start with gamepad controls enabled for Steam deck users, initialize at 1280x720 resolution, and UI scaling has been fixed for a few problematic screens when using Steam deck resolutions.



Other minor fixes include a few spelling errors and a permanent buff in the Butlery not activating properly.





As always, if you enjoy the game I would really appreciate you thinking about leaving a review so others can find it too!



Thanks for playing!