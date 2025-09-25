 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20126821 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This new patch attempts to enhance Steam deck compatibility for the game. The game should now start with gamepad controls enabled for Steam deck users, initialize at 1280x720 resolution, and UI scaling has been fixed for a few problematic screens when using Steam deck resolutions.

Other minor fixes include a few spelling errors and a permanent buff in the Butlery not activating properly.


As always, if you enjoy the game I would really appreciate you thinking about leaving a review so others can find it too!

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2745661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link