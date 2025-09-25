 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20126731 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improvements to crank system.
- Added new shortcuts for opening map, notepad, spyglass, quest scroll and closing drawers. Included a small shortcut glossary on the in game menu.
- Fixed some typos.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2226432
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2226433
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link