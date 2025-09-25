- Improvements to crank system.
- Added new shortcuts for opening map, notepad, spyglass, quest scroll and closing drawers. Included a small shortcut glossary on the in game menu.
- Fixed some typos.
Hotfix 1.1.32
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2226432
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2226433
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update