Hi friends! We’ve released a small but important update to community maps with mods.

We went through community maps and updated their connected mods to the latest builds. This reduces crashes and restores functionality for maps that were breaking due to outdated dependencies.

As the game evolves, older mod versions can stop working correctly. We continuously update all mods created by our team.

But without timely updates of the connected mods, maps may start malfunctioning or even fail to launch.

If you maintain your own maps, please check the list of connected mods from time to time and update them to the latest versions to avoid incompatibilities.

Thank you for playing and supporting us with your creations. Enjoy the game!