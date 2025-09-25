Fixed large groups in multiplayer spawning in the air on certain levels that start in a column formation instead of a hex formation.



Fixed some missing colliders on the Campaign 3 starting settlement.



Attempted fix for the campaign select menu opening while still in game.



If you are experiencing any issues, I would greatly appreciate if you could share your log files on the Discord. Unfortunately, I have been unable to reproduce many of the issues occurring, especially the multiplayer desync problems. There are instructions on how to find this file in the #bug_reports channel. You can join the Discord through the in-game join button.2.0.6