- M键神识探查增加不同区域的AI掉落信息显示
- 坊市购买超过库存数量时自动修改为最大库存交易
- 修复天材地宝神秘商人库存刷新异常
- 删除登仙城部分建筑物，降低房屋密度减轻性能压力，删掉部分无意义凡人摊位，后续修改成修仙者坊市
- GPU渲染性能优化，预估帧率有15%左右的提升，数据在3080显卡4K显示器（1920*1080）50%超采样测得
- 游戏设置中增加是否显示远景地形的功能，关闭远景地形可降低游戏性能开销提高帧率，远景地形只提供远景美术效果，默认关闭
- 删除登仙城赠送骆驼跟引导流程
2025年9月25日0.5.7.0.17版本更新：性能优化
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update