25 September 2025 Build 20126646 Edited 25 September 2025 – 14:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- M键神识探查增加不同区域的AI掉落信息显示
- 坊市购买超过库存数量时自动修改为最大库存交易
- 修复天材地宝神秘商人库存刷新异常
- 删除登仙城部分建筑物，降低房屋密度减轻性能压力，删掉部分无意义凡人摊位，后续修改成修仙者坊市
- GPU渲染性能优化，预估帧率有15%左右的提升，数据在3080显卡4K显示器（1920*1080）50%超采样测得
- 游戏设置中增加是否显示远景地形的功能，关闭远景地形可降低游戏性能开销提高帧率，远景地形只提供远景美术效果，默认关闭
- 删除登仙城赠送骆驼跟引导流程

Depot 2799931
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB
