29 September 2025 Build 20126574 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed fullscreen graphical issues.
  • Fixed further reported control/camera/gameplay issues in Bubsy 3D Refurbished Edition.
  • Updated select music tracks in the Music Player.
  • Fixed select localization issues.

