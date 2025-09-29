- Fixed fullscreen graphical issues.
- Fixed further reported control/camera/gameplay issues in Bubsy 3D Refurbished Edition.
- Updated select music tracks in the Music Player.
- Fixed select localization issues.
Patch Notes For September 29, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
