 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20126568 Edited 25 September 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all, I've been trying to finish the Cultist update to go along with the Swamp biome but there's some bug fixes I wanted to push out asap so I'm just releasing the swamp biome separately. The Cultist Faction is coming along nicely, more on that below after update notes:

New Features:
- Swamp Biome! In this damp, dark environment, food spoils faster, but you can plant all year round. Diseases are a bit more of a problem here.
- New tameable animals: Hippos and Water Buffalos
- There's more but I can't really remember right now cause I'm too sleepy trying to push this update out as fast as I could

Bug fixes:
- There was a bad one where a colonist death would upset a whole town too much
- Some translation errors

Performance Optimizations!

Anyway, the Cultist faction serves the Dormant God, Arkhan. They are led by Lich-Priests, who can animate the dead and recharge them with their mana. These Lich-Priests need to recharge in specialized sarcophagi, tended to by cultists and ghouls, the reanimated dead.

Overall it's shaping up to be a whole new flavor of playing the game. Doing some further testing / polishing so it's as fun as it can be when it comes out. Shouldn''t take too long, sometime in early October.

Thanks to everyone playing and supporting the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2073221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link