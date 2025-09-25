Hey all, I've been trying to finish the Cultist update to go along with the Swamp biome but there's some bug fixes I wanted to push out asap so I'm just releasing the swamp biome separately. The Cultist Faction is coming along nicely, more on that below after update notes:
New Features:
- Swamp Biome! In this damp, dark environment, food spoils faster, but you can plant all year round. Diseases are a bit more of a problem here.
- New tameable animals: Hippos and Water Buffalos
- There's more but I can't really remember right now cause I'm too sleepy trying to push this update out as fast as I could
Bug fixes:
- There was a bad one where a colonist death would upset a whole town too much
- Some translation errors
Performance Optimizations!
Anyway, the Cultist faction serves the Dormant God, Arkhan. They are led by Lich-Priests, who can animate the dead and recharge them with their mana. These Lich-Priests need to recharge in specialized sarcophagi, tended to by cultists and ghouls, the reanimated dead.
Overall it's shaping up to be a whole new flavor of playing the game. Doing some further testing / polishing so it's as fun as it can be when it comes out. Shouldn''t take too long, sometime in early October.
Thanks to everyone playing and supporting the game!
