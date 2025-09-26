Dear players,

We are aware of issues affecting server performance that have impacted users in certain regions over the past few days. You may have experienced unstable connections, longer matchmaking times, or interruptions during game sessions. We continue to monitor the situation closely and acknowledge that its occurrence was unexpected for both players and our team.



Based on our analysis, we can confirm that these issues are not related to the recent 1.0.10 update. The problem appears to be broader in scope and requires further in-depth investigation. Our team is taking all necessary steps to stabilize the network infrastructure.

We understand how frustrating such disruptions can be and sincerely thank you for your patience. All available resources are being deployed to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

We appreciate your understanding!





Tutorial issue fix



Furthermore, we are releasing a hotfix to solve an issue with the tutorial. This issue was introduced with the release of 1.0.10, and it was preventing players from proceeding further in the single player campaign.



