 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20126479 Edited 25 September 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog v027.01

  • Enabled CCD on character ragdoll to stop landscape clipping during falls
  • Updated Autumn Forest micro biome assets and landscape
  • Malous plushie promo added to campsite
  • Malous plushie ARG added to game

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1526901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link