Hello everyone,

I’ve been observing and taking notes from your gameplay and feedback, and working really hard to deliver this major update in a short time. This patch brings a lot of new content, system improvements, and bug fixes that should make the experience smoother, scarier, and more immersive.

Top Highlights

New Journal System – keeps track of thoughts, tasks, and hints, with a UI notification for new notes.

Full Tutorial Section – learn the core mechanics through an integrated tutorial.

3 New Entities – each with unique stories and behaviours.

80+ New Events – complete overhaul of encounters and event system.

Lighting Overhaul – updated global illumination and post-processing for more comfortable visuals.

Expanded Levels – new paths, rooms, and more save points across multiple levels.

Keyboard Key binding – players can now rebind their keys.

Full Patch Notes

New Content

Added a Journal system for player thoughts, tasks, and hints.

Journal UI updates when a new note is added.

Added a full tutorial section with UI integration.

Introduced 3 new entities with unique stories and behaviours.

Added ~80 new events with a complete overhaul of the encounter system.

Gameplay & Systems

Save system updated with more save points and locations.

Save UI now notifies players when progress is saved.

Save system improved to prevent rare softlock cases on critical paths.

Players can now rebind keyboard keys from the controls menu.

Critical events rebalanced and updated.

Levels

Level 0 slightly updated; location changes in location of Map 1.

Level 1 updated with a new critical path at the end.

Level 2 expanded with more save points.

Level 3 extended with a large new room.

Other