Updates:
Tennis World: Physical condition computation after match has been adjusted*
Match-sim: energy loss during quick simulation (used by Tennis World) has been a little bit decreased*
Equipment offers: little changes to improve one-time bonuses*
Modding: you can now change images for backgrounds, tactics ans other UI assets
Fixes:
New career: it was not possible to exit the creation of a player
Locker room: left handed players had a little glitch with their hand while waiting
Player: Ranking evolution impact on morale was inverted
Player: Lighting in the locker room was too much exposed
Data: a record of player Okasa was wrong*
Minor UI and texts fixes
Various optimizations to improve compatibility and performance on older systems
*: fixes only available for new careers created from this version
Changed files in this update