Updates:

Modding: you can now change images for backgrounds, tactics ans other UI assets

Equipment offers: little changes to improve one-time bonuses*

Match-sim: energy loss during quick simulation (used by Tennis World) has been a little bit decreased*

Tennis World: Physical condition computation after match has been adjusted*

Fixes:

New career: it was not possible to exit the creation of a player

Locker room: left handed players had a little glitch with their hand while waiting

Player: Ranking evolution impact on morale was inverted

Player: Lighting in the locker room was too much exposed

Data: a record of player Okasa was wrong*

Minor UI and texts fixes