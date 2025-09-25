 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20126293 Edited 25 September 2025 – 14:06:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Tennis World: Physical condition computation after match has been adjusted* 

  • Match-sim: energy loss during quick simulation (used by Tennis World) has been a little bit decreased*

  • Equipment offers: little changes to improve one-time bonuses*

  • Modding: you can now change images for backgrounds, tactics ans other UI assets

Fixes:

  • New career: it was not possible to exit the creation of a player

  • Locker room: left handed players had a little glitch with their hand while waiting

  • Player: Ranking evolution impact on morale was inverted

  • Player: Lighting in the locker room was too much exposed

  • Data: a record of player Okasa was wrong*

  • Minor UI and texts fixes

  • Various optimizations to improve compatibility and performance on older systems

*: fixes only available for new careers created from this version

