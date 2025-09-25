Update Log:
Thank you very much for experiencing our game and for providing feedback on the issues you encountered.
We are currently addressing these issues based on their priority and will be rolling out updates progressively.
If you have any questions or encounter any problems while playing, please feel free to leave a comment under this post.
You can also join our Discord to talk with us!
Adjusted the description text for the 【Barrier】 and 【Thorns】 effects.
Modified the displayed effect of the card 【Indomitable】.
Fixed a battle freeze issue caused by the 【Thorns】 effect.
Fixed display errors in the 【CG Gallery】.
Fixed the effect display issue with the 【Boomerang Sword】.
Fixed an issue where the 【Voyager】 achievement could not be completed.
Added detailed card descriptions to the card selection interface after winning a battle.
Fixed incorrect discount price display for items in the shop after learning the achievement talent 【Negotiation Expert】.
Changed files in this update