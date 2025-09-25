Hi everyone, Yan here with an important first patch!

It's been exactly a week and a day since the game's launch, and I've been super happy to see people starting to pick it up and enjoy it. I'll get to that, but first, I want to address something else - after gathering a lot of feedback from early players, I've gotten a much better idea of our audience's skillset, and identified a lot of the pain points in the game's progression. As such, I've compiled a patch that will make the play experience much better suited for the majority of players interested in the game.

Here's a list of changes!



The biggest point of frustration so far has been the platforming game, where the level of challenge was way overtuned. It has been toned down to be more forgiving, in conjunction with some of the other more dexterity/reflex-focused parts of the game, such as some segments of the final level.

The beggining of the music level has been reworked in order to make the workings of the game clearer from the getgo, as some players were getting confused with the unclear rules. The new pamphlet on the ground, as well as the noise meter, should help give the player better feedback.

The lights in the hotel now have the correct intensity - they were previously WAY too strong when you turned on the camcorder, which was not intended.

Added some poignant content to the ending sequence, as well as fixed a bug where the sequence would not fade in properly.

The concierge will now be less picky about when he accepts the suit (oops). Also, he has something to say about each of your items now! Probably nothing helpful though.

The game will now save your settings properly (gamma, volume, language etc)

Fixed a bug that allowed access to the rooftop mirror without the camcorder, causing unexpected behavior.

Fixed a bug that would cause some of the subtitles in one of the car cutscenes to not show.

Supposedly fixed the bug where occasionally a loud static noise would play during the orbs' level - it would only happen rarely and on some PCs, so if it's still happening, please let me know!

Many other such bug fixes and quality of life changes!



What's next?

This is what we have planned for the next patch, which will be coming shortly:



Adding the projector room, wherein players can watch past cutscenes more readily.

Revised text, particularly in Portuguese.

Reworking some cutscene subtitles to be shorter and more readable.

Other assorted small improvements.

Then after THAT update, the next one will feature new content, so it'll take a little while more.

We'll still be tweaking the game so that it lands in the perfect sweetspot between challenge and satisfaction (and hunting for any other pesky bugs that pop up), so please keep sending us feedback! You can do it through the Steam hub, or through our email at kodinoartes@gmail.com.

Oh, and...

I'd also like to thank these 3 streamers that randomly decided to play the game on release day, which helped us out a lot not only with great feedback but also by greatly lowering our insecurity levels. ːlunar2019piginablanketː

(EN)

(EN)

(FR)

Check them out, good vibes all around!

Last thing.

No one has solved the $500 riddle yet. The bounty stands, for now...

So!

Thank you so much for playing! Despite the hiccups, the response has been overall very positive so far, which is a big relief. Thank you especially to those who took the time to leave a positive review - really cannot be understated how much that helps us out.

Cheers, and see you soon!

Yan