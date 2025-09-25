Hi everyone,

another release week hotfix.

Changes

Fixed (regression): Astronaut not unlockable anymore, even when finding spaceshuttle

Fixed (regression): Kola throwable not attracting enemies anymore

Hotfixed: Sometimes "continue" would not continue the game. Now these runs can be continued, but the mission choices can have changed for now.

Fixed: Several localization issues, especially in German,

Fixed: Sometimes one frame could get unpaused between mission selection screen and loading screen and audio snippets were audible,

Fixed: Death unlock is unlocked on kill of reaper too now,

Fixed: Resolution & anti aliasing settings sometimes were not saved properly,

Fixed: Game over inventory view didn't show proper hand counts,

Fixed: Rare crash when button spamming in copyshop

Share your thoughts and feeback with us and the community on our discord. You can even submit tickets directly to us via opendecks discord bot.

Thanks for your support, feedback and patience,

Team Pixelsplit