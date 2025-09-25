 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20126124 Edited 25 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated to v1.0.5

Fixed an issue where continuing from continue data would cause the game to become unprogressable if Bridge Conveyors or Joints had been placed using methods that should not be allowed due to a bug.

※ This fix is a temporary measure to allow recovery from continue data that became corrupted due to the issue. Only the Bridge Conveyors placed via the affected method will be removed when resuming the game. A full fix to correct the behavior of Bridge Conveyors is currently in development—we appreciate your patience as we work to resolve it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2389041
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2389042
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link