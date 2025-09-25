Updated to v1.0.5



Fixed an issue where continuing from continue data would cause the game to become unprogressable if Bridge Conveyors or Joints had been placed using methods that should not be allowed due to a bug.



※ This fix is a temporary measure to allow recovery from continue data that became corrupted due to the issue. Only the Bridge Conveyors placed via the affected method will be removed when resuming the game. A full fix to correct the behavior of Bridge Conveyors is currently in development—we appreciate your patience as we work to resolve it.