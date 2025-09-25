Hello everyone,

While we are 100% focused on polishing our product we have some exciting news to share - Before Exit: Gas Station now has an official release date!

The full version of the game will launch on October 10th, 2025. 🎉

To mark this milestone, we’ve prepared a brand-new trailer that not only announces the release date but also gives you a fresh look at what’s coming.

It's fully based on in-game gameplay and should give you more insight of what is coming besides just closing the station...

Playtests continues!

At the same time, our playtests are still ongoing. We’re carefully reviewing all of the feedback you’ve been sending us, and it’s been incredibly helpful in shaping the game. If you haven’t had a chance to participate yet, it’s not too late - the playtest is still open, and you can join directly from our Steam page.

We also want to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who has already taken part. Your insights, ideas, and time mean a lot to us. We can’t wait to share some of the results of this collaboration with the whole community in the near future.

This is a huge step forward for Before Exit: Gas Station, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to set our sights on the release. The journey continues - and we’re glad to have you with us!

See you everyone on 10.10! Thanks!







