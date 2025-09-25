This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2025 Season 4 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here: 2025 Season 4 Patch 2 Release Notes [2025.09.24.01] — iRacing Forums

The Dallara IL15 is now enabled for AI racing.

Fixed some issues with eye tracking for Pimax.

For AMD FSR, the new UI is now centered and interacts properly with the mouse when FSR is enabled.

NOTE - While this issue is fixed for non-VR, AMD FSR still is not functioning correctly in VR.

Fixed an issue with AMD FSR where the viewport was not being calculated correctly.

Updated correction for engine power that will bring power unit outputs more in line with reality at high altitude tracks like Mexico City.

Fixed a crash that was occurring when switching from a Practice server to a Race server.

Fixed an issue where spotting in practice sessions would cause overlapping unreadable buttons to appear in the Session Screen.

Fixed the sliders in the Camera Tool to now behave properly when typing values outside of the minimum and maximum constraints, or entering a blank string.

Added expand/collapse functionality.

Fixed an issue where the wind direction arrow was facing the incorrect direction.

Fixed an issue with QuickChat not saving properly.

The Garage > 'My Setups' file dialog and Camera file dialog now correctly show the contents of directories when a user has characters outside of their default locale in their file path.

Removed the word "Sector" from the Splits display to make it more compact.

Fixed an issue where the horizontal scroll for the Results tab would not always appear at the bottom of the window.

Fixed the Tire Options black box navigation for the Porsche Mission R. This fix applies to any car with changeable tires but non-adjustable tire pressures.

Fixed an issue where the Lap Timing black box included a blank rectangle next to the title.

Increased the contrast of the gradient behind the steering wheel icon.

Fixed an issue where the 'Configure Now' option would not return users to the calibration wizard.

Fixed a crash that was occurring for users in specific Time Zones with specific Regional Formats.

Fixed an issue where the Entries tab was sorting Divisions by their first digit.

Fixed the dropdown values when exporting Garage setups.

For heat races, fixed an issue where the left and right columns in the Event Rules were not aligned.

Increased the resolution on the steering lock range slider.

Fixed an issue where car numbers in the Results tab were not always aligned.

Added an Official/Unofficial flag state next to certain sessions.

Fixed an issue with text being cut off in the chat box.

Fixed the camera timer overlay so it matches the legacy UI behavior.

Fixed an issue where the Shift Horizon setting had values of -0 and +0.

Fixed an issue where setups would reset if they had special requirements for fields that would limit options.