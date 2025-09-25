 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20125960 Edited 25 September 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2025 Season 4 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here: 2025 Season 4 Patch 2 Release Notes [2025.09.24.01] — iRacing Forums

Sim

AI Racing

  • The Dallara IL15 is now enabled for AI racing.

Audio

  • Added the latest Italian spotter pack.

Graphics

  • Fixed an issue with AMD FSR where the viewport was not being calculated correctly.

    • NOTE - While this issue is fixed for non-VR, AMD FSR still is not functioning correctly in VR.

  • For AMD FSR, the new UI is now centered and interacts properly with the mouse when FSR is enabled.

  • Fixed some issues with eye tracking for Pimax.

Physics

  • Updated correction for engine power that will bring power unit outputs more in line with reality at high altitude tracks like Mexico City.

Race Servers

  • Fixed a crash that was occurring when switching from a Practice server to a Race server.

User Interface

  • Fixed an issue where spotting in practice sessions would cause overlapping unreadable buttons to appear in the Session Screen.

  • Fixed the sliders in the Camera Tool to now behave properly when typing values outside of the minimum and maximum constraints, or entering a blank string.

  • Added expand/collapse functionality.

  • Fixed an issue where the wind direction arrow was facing the incorrect direction.

  • Fixed an issue with QuickChat not saving properly.

  • The Garage > 'My Setups' file dialog and Camera file dialog now correctly show the contents of directories when a user has characters outside of their default locale in their file path.

  • Removed the word "Sector" from the Splits display to make it more compact.

  • Fixed an issue where the horizontal scroll for the Results tab would not always appear at the bottom of the window.

  • Fixed the Tire Options black box navigation for the Porsche Mission R. This fix applies to any car with changeable tires but non-adjustable tire pressures.

  • Fixed an issue where the Lap Timing black box included a blank rectangle next to the title.

  • Increased the contrast of the gradient behind the steering wheel icon.

  • Fixed an issue where the 'Configure Now' option would not return users to the calibration wizard.

  • Fixed a crash that was occurring for users in specific Time Zones with specific Regional Formats.

  • Fixed an issue where the Entries tab was sorting Divisions by their first digit.

  • Fixed the dropdown values when exporting Garage setups.

  • For heat races, fixed an issue where the left and right columns in the Event Rules were not aligned.

  • Increased the resolution on the steering lock range slider.

  • Fixed an issue where car numbers in the Results tab were not always aligned.

  • Added an Official/Unofficial flag state next to certain sessions.

  • Fixed an issue with text being cut off in the chat box.

  • Fixed the camera timer overlay so it matches the legacy UI behavior.

  • Fixed an issue where the Shift Horizon setting had values of -0 and +0.

  • Fixed an issue where setups would reset if they had special requirements for fields that would limit options.

  • Added some missing spotter options to the Settings.

iRacing

Paint Kit

  • Fixed an issue where certain cars had painted tires, windshields, and windows when using specific paints and car patterns.

Cars

<Car Class> GTP

  • Adjusted the hybrid code to ensure that every GTP and the Ferrari 499P have equivalent hybrid-assisted fuel economy.

Acura ARX-06 GTP

  • Fixed an issue where the Autofuel keybinds and Fuel To End toggle were not working correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where the steering wheel dash did not display the TC1 and TC2 values in the appropriate places.

Acura NSX GT3 EVO 22

  • Fixed an issue with the rain light.

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO

  • Fixed an issue where camber would not be highlighted when causing the tech inspection to fail.

  • Increased the engine torque.

  • iRacing setups have been updated.

Aston Martin Vantage GT4

  • Aligned the shift lights on the digital dash.

BMW M Hybrid V8

  • Renamed TC1 and TC2 to TCLON and TCLAT in order to match the in-car dash display.

  • Fixed an issue where the TC1 and TC2 in-car controls did not map correctly to the TC1 and TC2 settings.

Cadillac V-Series.R GTP

  • Fixed an issue where the Autofuel keybinds and Fuel To End toggle were not working correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where the TC1 and TC2 in-car controls did not map correctly to the TC-A and TC-B settings. TC-A is also correctly labelled in the black boxes and garage now.

Dallara IL-15

  • Raised the yield and break limits for wheels.

  • Increased the meatball flag threshold for wheel damage and improved the pace of wheel repairs.

  • NOTE - Terminal wheel damage is still possible.

Ferrari 499P

  • Fixed an issue where the TC1 and TC2 in-car controls did not map correctly to the TC1 and TC2 settings.

Ford Mustang GT3

  • Fixed an issue where the windshield wiper controls were not highlighted in the Options menu.

Ford Mustang GT4

  • Slightly reduced the front rebound damping. iRacing setups have been updated.

Lotus 79

  • iRacing setups have been updated.

Mercedes-AMG W12 E Performance

  • The selected deploy mode should now be accurately reflected by the steering wheel dash and dials.

  • Recharge mode can now be bound to an in-car control: Regen Gain.

Mercedes-AMG W13 E Performance

  • Relocked the engine braking dial to a max of 12 positions.

  • The selected deploy mode should now be accurately reflected by the steering wheel dash and dials.

  • Recharge mode can now be bound to an in-car control: Regen Gain.

Porsche 963 GTP

  • Renamed TC1 and TC2 to TCLO and TCLA in order to match the in-car dash display.

  • Fixed an issue where the TC1 and TC2 in-car controls did not map correctly to the TC1 and TC2 settings.

Porsche Mission R

  • Fixed an issue with the power audio.

  • Fixed an issue with the In-Car Adjustments black box not functioning correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where the dashboard G meters and ABS lights were stuck at 50%.

Renault Clio R.S. V

  • Fixed an issue where the car could fail tech without displaying why.

[Legacy] Porsche 911 GT3 R

  • Fixed an issue with floating fuel lids appearing in the cockpit view.

Tracks

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)

  • Added a temporary renderer.ini setting to help resolve an issue where lower shader quality settings showed white paint around the stadium.

  • Added LODs to the scissor lift object.

  • Fixed an issue where the stadium section of the track was missing textures at Medium/Low shader settings.

Daytona International Speedway

  • Adjusted the instanced powerlines.

Nürburgring

  • Updated several adverts around the track.

Oulton Park Circuit

  • Added wraps to the weaved tire bundles.

Changed files in this update

Windows iRacing Windows Depot 266415
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link