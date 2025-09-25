This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2025 Season 4 Release.
You can find the Release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here: 2025 Season 4 Patch 2 Release Notes [2025.09.24.01] — iRacing Forums
Sim
AI Racing
The Dallara IL15 is now enabled for AI racing.
Audio
Added the latest Italian spotter pack.
Graphics
Fixed an issue with AMD FSR where the viewport was not being calculated correctly.
NOTE - While this issue is fixed for non-VR, AMD FSR still is not functioning correctly in VR.
For AMD FSR, the new UI is now centered and interacts properly with the mouse when FSR is enabled.
Fixed some issues with eye tracking for Pimax.
Physics
Updated correction for engine power that will bring power unit outputs more in line with reality at high altitude tracks like Mexico City.
Race Servers
Fixed a crash that was occurring when switching from a Practice server to a Race server.
User Interface
Fixed an issue where spotting in practice sessions would cause overlapping unreadable buttons to appear in the Session Screen.
Fixed the sliders in the Camera Tool to now behave properly when typing values outside of the minimum and maximum constraints, or entering a blank string.
Added expand/collapse functionality.
Fixed an issue where the wind direction arrow was facing the incorrect direction.
Fixed an issue with QuickChat not saving properly.
The Garage > 'My Setups' file dialog and Camera file dialog now correctly show the contents of directories when a user has characters outside of their default locale in their file path.
Removed the word "Sector" from the Splits display to make it more compact.
Fixed an issue where the horizontal scroll for the Results tab would not always appear at the bottom of the window.
Fixed the Tire Options black box navigation for the Porsche Mission R. This fix applies to any car with changeable tires but non-adjustable tire pressures.
Fixed an issue where the Lap Timing black box included a blank rectangle next to the title.
Increased the contrast of the gradient behind the steering wheel icon.
Fixed an issue where the 'Configure Now' option would not return users to the calibration wizard.
Fixed a crash that was occurring for users in specific Time Zones with specific Regional Formats.
Fixed an issue where the Entries tab was sorting Divisions by their first digit.
Fixed the dropdown values when exporting Garage setups.
For heat races, fixed an issue where the left and right columns in the Event Rules were not aligned.
Increased the resolution on the steering lock range slider.
Fixed an issue where car numbers in the Results tab were not always aligned.
Added an Official/Unofficial flag state next to certain sessions.
Fixed an issue with text being cut off in the chat box.
Fixed the camera timer overlay so it matches the legacy UI behavior.
Fixed an issue where the Shift Horizon setting had values of -0 and +0.
Fixed an issue where setups would reset if they had special requirements for fields that would limit options.
Added some missing spotter options to the Settings.
iRacing
Paint Kit
Fixed an issue where certain cars had painted tires, windshields, and windows when using specific paints and car patterns.
Cars
<Car Class> GTP
Adjusted the hybrid code to ensure that every GTP and the Ferrari 499P have equivalent hybrid-assisted fuel economy.
Acura ARX-06 GTP
Fixed an issue where the Autofuel keybinds and Fuel To End toggle were not working correctly.
Fixed an issue where the steering wheel dash did not display the TC1 and TC2 values in the appropriate places.
Acura NSX GT3 EVO 22
Fixed an issue with the rain light.
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO
Fixed an issue where camber would not be highlighted when causing the tech inspection to fail.
Increased the engine torque.
iRacing setups have been updated.
Aston Martin Vantage GT4
Aligned the shift lights on the digital dash.
BMW M Hybrid V8
Renamed TC1 and TC2 to TCLON and TCLAT in order to match the in-car dash display.
Fixed an issue where the TC1 and TC2 in-car controls did not map correctly to the TC1 and TC2 settings.
Cadillac V-Series.R GTP
Fixed an issue where the Autofuel keybinds and Fuel To End toggle were not working correctly.
Fixed an issue where the TC1 and TC2 in-car controls did not map correctly to the TC-A and TC-B settings. TC-A is also correctly labelled in the black boxes and garage now.
Dallara IL-15
Raised the yield and break limits for wheels.
Increased the meatball flag threshold for wheel damage and improved the pace of wheel repairs.
NOTE - Terminal wheel damage is still possible.
Ferrari 499P
Fixed an issue where the TC1 and TC2 in-car controls did not map correctly to the TC1 and TC2 settings.
Ford Mustang GT3
Fixed an issue where the windshield wiper controls were not highlighted in the Options menu.
Ford Mustang GT4
Slightly reduced the front rebound damping. iRacing setups have been updated.
Lotus 79
iRacing setups have been updated.
Mercedes-AMG W12 E Performance
The selected deploy mode should now be accurately reflected by the steering wheel dash and dials.
Recharge mode can now be bound to an in-car control: Regen Gain.
Mercedes-AMG W13 E Performance
Relocked the engine braking dial to a max of 12 positions.
The selected deploy mode should now be accurately reflected by the steering wheel dash and dials.
Recharge mode can now be bound to an in-car control: Regen Gain.
Porsche 963 GTP
Renamed TC1 and TC2 to TCLO and TCLA in order to match the in-car dash display.
Fixed an issue where the TC1 and TC2 in-car controls did not map correctly to the TC1 and TC2 settings.
Porsche Mission R
Fixed an issue with the power audio.
Fixed an issue with the In-Car Adjustments black box not functioning correctly.
Fixed an issue where the dashboard G meters and ABS lights were stuck at 50%.
Renault Clio R.S. V
Fixed an issue where the car could fail tech without displaying why.
[Legacy] Porsche 911 GT3 R
Fixed an issue with floating fuel lids appearing in the cockpit view.
Tracks
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)
Added a temporary renderer.ini setting to help resolve an issue where lower shader quality settings showed white paint around the stadium.
Added LODs to the scissor lift object.
Fixed an issue where the stadium section of the track was missing textures at Medium/Low shader settings.
Daytona International Speedway
Adjusted the instanced powerlines.
Nürburgring
Updated several adverts around the track.
Oulton Park Circuit
Added wraps to the weaved tire bundles.
Changed files in this update